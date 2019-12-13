Judge Hints At Rejecting FTC Bid To Block Chemical Deal

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:19 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge signaled Friday he was leaning toward letting the planned tie-up of two hydrogen peroxide producers go through following a Federal Trade Commission challenge, yet his decision is not expected until January. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly put pointed questions to both sides in the closing arguments of a bench trial over the FTC’s bid for a preliminary injunction to block the deal for Evonik Industries AG's purchase of PeroxyChem Holding Co. The deal would reduce the number of major U.S. players in the market from five to four. The judge is weighing whether the FTC has a valid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS