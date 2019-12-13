Ahern Rentals Accuses Newcomer Of Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:30 PM EST) -- Longtime equipment rental company Ahern Rentals Inc. on Friday sued newcomer EquipmentShare.com Inc., alleging that it orchestrated a "nationwide raiding operation" by hiring its workers who would provide the rival with stolen confidential information about Ahern's trade secrets, including its pay scale and business strategies. In a complaint filed in Nevada federal court, Ahern said that it had been in operation for about 60 years and that EquipmentShare, which started in 2014, is seeking to "become the dominant force in the industry ... by exploiting Ahern’s hard work, expertise, and experience by engaging in a highly organized conspiracy to steal these...

