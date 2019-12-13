Liddle & Robinson Says Bankruptcy Should Stay In Ch. 11

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- New York employment law firm Liddle & Robinson LLP hit back on Friday against calls from creditors and the U.S. trustee to convert its case to a liquidation, saying the move would cause the clients of its sole remaining partner to flee. Liddle & Robinson filed for bankruptcy in July amid a loan dispute with litigation funder Counsel Financial Services and is currently run by named partner Jeffrey Liddle. Counsel Financial and the U.S. trustee, a U.S. Department of Justice agency that polices the bankruptcy courts, have recently called for Liddle & Robinson's Chapter 11 reorganization case to be converted to...

