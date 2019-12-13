Winston & Strawn, Morgan Lewis Match Milbank Bonuses

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- International firms Winston & Strawn LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP on Friday revealed associate bonus scales that are on par with those at most BigLaw firms this year, though Winston & Strawn is also offering extra money for associates who go above and beyond its hours goal, the firms confirmed Friday. Winston & Strawn associates who graduated from law school in 2018 and racked up at least 2,000 hours could see bonuses starting at $15,000, the firm said, and associates who graduated this year could see prorated bonuses, the firm said. The bonus amounts then increase to $100,000 for...

