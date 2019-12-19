Appellate Pro Leaves Alexander Dubose For Amy Stewart

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:52 PM EST) -- The former managing partner of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson has left that firm to join Amy Stewart Law in Dallas, where she will lead the firm’s appellate practice. LaDawn Nandrasy comes to Dallas-based insurance coverage law firm Amy Stewart after 11 years at the appellate boutique and a decade as its managing partner. She now joins her longtime friend Amy Elizabeth Stewart, firm founder and managing partner. Nandrasy told Law360 that leaving Alexander Dubose & Jefferson was a difficult decision and that she hopes the collaborative relationship the firms have enjoyed in the past — referring work to each other and...

