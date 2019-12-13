Sedgwick's Ch. 11 Plan Disclosure Statement Gets Approval

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- A California bankruptcy judge on Friday approved the disclosure statement for defunct law firm Sedgwick LLP’s liquidation plan, setting the firm up to settle with a group of ex-partners and start winding down its business by the end of January. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Hannah Blumenstiel set a Jan. 30 confirmation hearing for the joint Chapter 11 plan submitted by the firm and its unsecured creditors, which includes a $1.9 million settlement with 47 former equity partners and sets up a trust to liquidate the firm’s assets and pay its creditors. More than two dozen partners left Sedgwick in January 2017, with...

