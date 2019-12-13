Endo's $82.5M Deal In Suit Over Opioid Drug Gets Final OK

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- An $82.5 million cash deal ending investors' claims that pharmaceutical company Endo International PLC hid safety issues with an opioid drug was finalized in Pennsylvania federal court Friday. In its role as class counsel, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP will score $16.5 million in attorney fees, making up a 20% chunk of the total settlement fund. Additionally, the court awarded $962,916 to the firm in litigation expenses and reimbursed lead plaintiff SEB Investment Management AB $32,000 for its representation of the class. Under the terms of the agreement, the class is defined as people or entities that bought Endo shares...

