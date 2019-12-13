Haitian Man Gets 27 Months For Visa Fraud Scheme

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:25 PM EST) -- A Haitian man living in Louisiana was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in federal prison for running a scheme to help other Haitian citizens fraudulently obtain U.S. visitor visas with forged documents to convince immigration officials they would not stay in the country illegally. Emmanuel Priva, 39, who lived in Harvey, Louisiana, was also sentenced to three years of probation in accordance with a plea agreement, according to court documents. Priva pled guilty in June to two counts of visa fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Priva was indicted by a grand jury in May 2018 for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS