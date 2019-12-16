Digital Asset Regulation Poses Challenges For Insurers

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:42 PM EST) -- Bitcoin was born out of the 2008 recession — a complex financial crisis resulting in a bailout of companies deemed too big to fail.[1] The primary goal of Bitcoin was to create a new digital financial system that removed reliance on centralized banks, yet still ensured the safety of consumers’ finances and personal data.[2] Public blockchain, the underlying technology upon which bitcoin was built, is a decentralized peer-to-peer network that is powered by its users and free from central authority.[3] Blockchain removes the need for a middleman because the technology itself verifies and records each transaction on an open ledger.[4]...

