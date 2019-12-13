2 Plead Guilty To Charges In Illegal Streaming Services Case

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- Two computer programmers behind massive illegal television and movie streaming services that cost TV and movie copyright owners millions of dollars have pled guilty to criminal copyright infringement charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Darryl Julius Polo, 36, and Luis Angel Villarino, 40, are both scheduled to appear in Virginia federal court next March for sentencing, the DOJ said. The two are among those indicted in August for allegedly running Jetflicks, an online subscription service headquartered in Las Vegas that allowed users to stream and download copyrighted television programs without permission from the copyright owners. According to Polo's plea...

