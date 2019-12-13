Credit Union Inks $450K Deal To End EEOC Bias Suit

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:28 PM EST) -- A California credit union has agreed to pony up $450,000 to end a discrimination lawsuit claiming it passed over a trio of older female workers for the CEO position and instead gave the job to a younger man who didn't have any experience in the field, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Friday. The EEOC said it has reached a consent decree with Tucoemas Federal Credit Union to end the commission's suit, which said the credit union discriminated against the three women, in violation of Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and also...

