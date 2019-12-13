North American Trade Pact Vote Could Come Wednesday

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- Congress may vote on a revised trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico as soon as Wednesday after the Trump administration formally submitted a bill required to implement the agreement to Capitol Hill on Friday. House Democrats this past week secured key changes to the White House's revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement, beefing up the deal's labor, environmental and pharmaceutical rules and earning an elusive endorsement from the AFL-CIO. That breakthrough set the stage for a quick vote, which looked to be materializing with Friday's move by the administration. The new NAFTA, now known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada...

