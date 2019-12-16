5th Circ Says Texas Bank Not Yet Off Hook For Cattle Fraud

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled that a Texas-based bank can't escape a cattle company's claims it unfairly profited from an alleged $4.5 million check kiting scheme by a rancher's prodigal son in a case that evokes a Western version of "Catch Me If You Can." The appeals court said the lower court jumped the gun when it found Legend Bank wasn't liable for Midwestern Cattle Marketing's losses from a scheme in which Tony Lyon, under the backing of his parents' farm, would write checks purportedly for cattle for another company in a plot that unfurled like the award-nominated 2002 Steven Spielberg film,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS