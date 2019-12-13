Del. Vice Chancellor Flags Possible Crimes In Estate Case

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- Citing Chancery Court testimony pointing to possible criminal perjury and forgery in an estate dispute, a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday took the rare step of diming out parties accused of defrauding a U.K. widow in the civil case to Delaware's attorney general. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster notified Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings of his concerns after staying Lilly Lea Perry’s five-count fraud and related claim case Dec. 4, pending a standing to sue decision by the U.K. executors of her late husband’s estate. Perry’s husband, Israel Igo Perry, died in 2015. Her suit, filed in 2017, accused a business...

