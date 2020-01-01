3 Trademark Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Trademark law is entering the new decade hot. From big Supreme Court cases over damages and generics to a long-running battle between Tiffany and Costco, here are the big trademark cases you need to watch in 2020. Profit Sharing: Romag v. Fossil For the past 15 years, the high court has mostly avoided substantively important issues of trademark law. There have been procedural rulings. There have been wonky rulings. There have been rulings we thought would be important. There have rulings that were important, but hit more on trademark-adjacent subjects. With Romag v. Fossil, trademark experts are hoping those days are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS