Patent Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- All eyes will be on the U.S. Supreme Court as it decides whether to again address the contentious issue of patent eligibility, and the justices will also set guidelines on appeals of inter partes review decisions. Here, Law360 takes a look at those cases and others to watch in the coming year. Athena Diagnostics Inc. v. Mayo Collaborative Services LLC It’s been nearly six years since the Supreme Court last weighed in on what types of inventions are eligible for patents, and patent owners have complained since then that the previous decisions have been unclear and resulted in too many patents...

