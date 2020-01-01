Patent Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Several patent law issues will likely get attention from Congress this year, including efforts to reduce drug prices by limiting pharmaceutical patents, overhaul the law on patent eligibility and fix a constitutional flaw in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Here's what to watch. Drug Prices Lawmakers introduced a slew of bills in 2019 aimed at curbing drug prices, and many of them included components that would alter patent law, such as by restricting the number of patents that could cover any one drug. Attorneys expect those efforts to get renewed attention in the coming year, since actions to cut drug...

