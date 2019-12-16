Space Tech Co. Vector Launch Hits Del. Ch. 11 For IP Sale

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- Rocket maker Vector Launch Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court with plans for a patent sale to Lockheed Martin Corp., saying it was left with defaulted loans and no cash in the wake of the sudden departure of its CEO and a major equity sponsor. In court filings Friday, Vector said the unexpected loss of Sequoia Partners' support in early August and the departure of the company’s CEO led to a loan default and a "spooked" investment community, leaving a bankruptcy filing and a deal that would sell some of its technology to Lockheed Martin for $4.25...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS