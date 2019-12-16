Kansas University Rips Ex-Coach's Bid For Employment Info

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- The University of Kansas has hit back against ousted football coach David Beaty’s efforts to obtain information he claims will prove the school treated him unlike “any other coach in KU history” when it used a minor NCAA violation to deny him $3 million owed under his contract, calling the move a “distraction.” Beaty wants discovery into Kansas’ decision to defend Hall of Fame basketball coach Bill Self against far more serious allegations of NCAA rulebreaking, as well as how the school handled other allegations against Beaty's predecessor, Mark Mangino, among other things. But in an opposition brief filed Friday, Kansas said...

