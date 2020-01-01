Patent Litigation Trends To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- As more patents survive a challenge at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and nonpracticing entities shift whom they target in lawsuits, emboldened patent owners are going to drive up infringement cases at U.S. district courts. Here are some of the patent litigation trends that attorneys will be following closely in 2020. Uptick in Patent Suits Following the creation of the PTAB in 2012 to provide an efficient pathway for challenging the validity of patents outside the court system and U.S. Supreme Court decisions reining in what subject matter is eligible for a patent and where patent plaintiffs can file suit,...

