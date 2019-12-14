Mexico Objects To US Labor Watchdogs In Trade Deal Bill

Law360 (December 14, 2019, 10:39 PM EST) -- Mexico’s top trade negotiator called out the U.S. on Saturday for proposing legislation that would enlist as many as five government attachés to monitor Mexico’s compliance with labor rules under the newly revised North American trade accord, which he said was not agreed upon during negotiations. Deputy Foreign Minister Jesus Seade said he sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expressing his concern with the labor watchdog provision, which surfaced in legislation to implement the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement late Friday. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry posted a video of Seade reading the letter on Twitter. “It is worrisome that through a bill,...

