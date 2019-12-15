Justices Pick New Case To Weigh Okla. Tribal Jurisdiction

Law360 (December 15, 2019, 2:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will hear an Oklahoma man’s challenge to his state court convictions for child sexual abuse crimes, allowing the justices to resolve questions around tribal, federal and state jurisdiction on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's historical reservation that it hasn’t been able to settle in a similar case. The high court granted certiorari to an April petition from Jimcy McGirt, who claimed that his state court convictions for rape and two other charges should be thrown out because the alleged crimes took place within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation and the federal...

