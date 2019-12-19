Accountant Denies Advising Builder On Tax Scheme

Law360, London (December 19, 2019, 6:07 PM GMT) -- Accounting firm Leon Charles has hit back at a lawsuit alleging it provided negligent tax advice to a British homebuilder, claiming it never encouraged the property developer to put £2 million ($2.6 million) into a tax scheme that was later disallowed by the U.K. tax authority. In defense documents filed at the High Court on Dec. 11, Leon Charles Ltd. denied acting as an adviser to Central Developments (U.K.) Ltd., arguing in new court filings that it only passed on an "outline" of how the tax scheme was supposed to work that was provided by consultants Asset House Piccadilly Ltd....

