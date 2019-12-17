Investors Slam Argentina’s ‘Half-Hearted’ Claims In Bond Suit

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 6:08 PM GMT) -- Four investment funds have slammed Argentina’s “half-hearted suggestion” that it did not have to adjust calculations that allowed the republic to refuse to pay out for bonds. The four companies said in a filing published on Dec. 10 that Argentina was required to use an adjustment that reflected 1993 prices when calculating if gross domestic product rose enough to trigger a bond payout. The investors are arguing in a High Court suit that the South American country’s government improperly changed a baseline from prices in 1993 to those in 2004 to assess when payouts were owed in 2013 so that it...

