Lloyds Bank Settles Investors' £9.2M Libor Swaps Suit

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 4:59 PM GMT) -- Lloyds Banks PLC has resolved a £9.2 million ($12.3 million) suit brought by three property investors that claimed the lender had wrongly sold them swaps tied to an interest rate that has been dogged by scandal. Lloyds has agreed to a confidential settlement over the dispute brought by three subsidiaries of Kempton Investments Ltd., according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court on Friday. The order, signed by Deputy Master John Linwood, allows the companies to have the case stayed so they can enforce the terms of the settlement without starting a new action. The order did not reveal...

