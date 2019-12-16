Irish Central Bank Finds 31% Of Motor Claims End Up In Court

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 4:24 PM GMT) -- Almost one in three Irish motor insurance claims were dealt with through the courts rather than directly with the insurer between 2009 and 2018, the country's central bank found in a report published Monday as it shines a light on the sector in the country. The report, published by the Central Bank of Ireland, found that 31% of insurance disputes ended up in court, and that the average compensation award was €45,390 ($50,600). The average legal costs involved in taking such claims to court was €23,031 and they took an average of 4.4 years to resolve. The report is part of the...

