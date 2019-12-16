Stanford Liquidators Lose Fight Over $7B Ponzi Scheme

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 4:40 PM GMT) -- The top court for Britain's overseas territories barred liquidators for Stanford International on Monday from evenly distributing the proceeds of the failed Antiguan bank behind a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, ruling that the country's laws against "oppression" do not apply to companies going through insolvency. The London-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council said Monday that Stanford International Bank liquidators can’t divide the lender’s assets evenly among defrauded depositors. (Getty) Stanford International Bank Ltd.’s liquidators cannot divide the lender’s assets evenly among defrauded depositors who failed to withdraw their money before the institution fell flat, the Judicial Committee of the Privy...

