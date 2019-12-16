6 Firms Guide $2.1B Cineplex-Cineworld Deal

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- Cineplex said Monday that it inked a $2.1 billion sale to Cineworld Group, a deal steered by Baker McKenzie, Herbert Smith Freehills, Goodmans, Skadden, McCarthy Tétrault, and Slaughter and May, forming one of the largest cinema companies in the world. The deal, offering $34 per share of Cineplex Inc., will add the Canadian entertainment and media company’s 165 movie theaters to London-based Cineworld’s global network of some 11,200 screens, according to a statement. Cineworld is the second-largest movie theater chain in the world, with brands that include Regal, Picturehouse and Cinema City. The Canadian movie theater chain said the deal will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS