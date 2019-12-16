Vinson & Elkins, Weil Steer WPX's $2.5B Energy Buy

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- Energy company WPX said Monday it will buy private-equity-backed exploration and production company Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal steered by Vinson & Elkins LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. The cash-and-stock deal will extend WPX Energy Inc.’s reach into the Delaware Basin oil fields, where Felix Energy has operations, the announcement said. WPX’s core assets are currently in the Permian basin in Texas and the Williston basin, which spans several states in the northern Midwest. The deal is expected to give WPX about 1,500 drillable locations in the Delaware Basin, where Felix has about 58,500 net acres, the...

