Justices Say Bankruptcy Stay Appeals Must Be Filed Quickly

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:34 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that bankruptcy court rulings enforcing the automatic stay in a Chapter 11 case are final orders that creditors must appeal within 14 days. In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the high court said the Sixth Circuit was correct in denying the ability of creditor Ritzen Group Inc. to appeal the stay order blocking its suit against Tennessee debtor Jackson Masonry LLC because it didn’t ask the local district court to consider the bankruptcy court ruling until the end of the case. The ruling agreed with the debtor’s argument that stay orders...

