Burning Man Says It May Flame Out Over Permit Headaches

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- The organizer of Burning Man, the gathering that transforms a section of Nevada’s desert into a colorful community of tens of thousands, has said in a new lawsuit that the Bureau of Land Management is threatening the event with unreasonable delays and excessively high annual fees of nearly $3 million. Burning Man organizer Black Rock City LLC says the viability of the event is at risk because the BLM has turned the federal permitting process into a nightmare. In a suit filed in D.C. federal court Friday, Black Rock City says costs have skyrocketed for the permit without proper explanation and that...

