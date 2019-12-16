Tribal Lender, But Not TransUnion, Dropped From FCRA Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- The California-based Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel and its online lending company were voluntarily excused Monday from a consumer's suit in Florida federal court accusing them of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by lying to TransUnion to secure a credit report. The Iipay Nation and Sierra Financial LLC notified the court of their settlement with plaintiff Ztoria Jones in September, but the terms were not outlined in those filings and Monday's brief order offers no further details on their dismissal from the suit. TransUnion LLC remains a defendant in the case and faces FCRA claims that it didn't try hard...

