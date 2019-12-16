PTAB Axes Caterpillar Road Milling Patent Tied To ITC Probe

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated several claims of a Caterpillar Inc. milling machine patent following a challenge by a German company that was barred from importing infringing products into the U.S. The board said Friday that 17 claims from Caterpillar Paving Products Inc.’s patent are obvious over several combinations of prior art raised by a U.S. subsidiary of Germany’s Wirtgen, which makes road construction equipment. The patent covers milling equipment used to treat road surfaces. The ruling comes only a few months after the U.S. International Trade Commission blocked Wirtgen from importing certain road construction machines that infringe one...

