DLA Piper Steers Analytics Co. In $75M Influx From Goldman

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- Speech and customer analytics company CallMiner said Monday it's nabbed $75 million from a Goldman Sachs division in a DLA Piper-steered investment the company will use to bolster its services and speed growth. CallMiner plans to use the investment from Goldman Sachs Growth Equity to increase its international presence and expand its fraud prevention, marketing and customer experience services, a company representative told Law360. CallMiner markets an analytics program that uses artificial intelligence to examine customer interactions such as phone calls, emails and surveys. The Massachusetts-based company analyzes more than 2 trillion words annually and counts automotive finance company Santander Consumer...

