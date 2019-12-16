Romania Office Portfolio Trades Hands For €290M

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 2:02 PM EST) -- Real estate investment firm AFI Europe has purchased a portfolio of office properties in Romania from NEPI Rockcastle for roughly €290 million ($323.2 million), according to an announcement Monday from NEPI Rockcastle. The deal is for four properties that have a combined 117,500 square meters (about 1.26 million square feet) of space. Three of the properties are in Bucharest and one is in Timisoara, said NEPI Rockcastle, which is based in the Isle of Man and invests in office and retail properties across Europe. The properties are Floreasca Business Park, The Lakeview and Victoriei Office in Bucharest and City Business Centre...

