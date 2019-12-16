Intel Inks $2B Deal For AI Chipmaker Habana Labs

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 1:02 PM EST) -- Intel Corp. has agreed to buy Israel-based artificial intelligence processor startup Habana Labs Ltd. for roughly $2 billion, the companies said Monday, in an acquisition meant to bolster Intel’s portfolio of AI-related offerings. The deal stands to strengthen Intel’s AI portfolio by adding to it a company in Habana Labs that was founded in 2016 and develops programmable, deep learning chips and other AI products to boost operations at data centers and cloud-related areas of businesses. Intel expects to generate more than $3.5 billion AI-driven revenue this year alone, a figure that is up more than 20% from 2018, according to...

