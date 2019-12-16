Pension Prods Goldman Sachs For Records On 1MDB Scandal

Law360, Wilmington (December 16, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- A police pension fund filed a suit Friday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking records from Goldman Sachs to probe potential wrongdoing in connection with the billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd. fraud scheme to determine whether it should seek claims against the bank's directors. The Sergeants Benevolent Association Annuity Fund, which holds Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock, said a request earlier this year has led to some documents being turned over but that the financial services giant has fallen "far short of sufficiently responding" to a demand filed pursuant Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law. Under Section 220, a stockholder can ask...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS