Judge Urges Better Communication In MDC Energy's Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (December 16, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge newly assigned to the Chapter 11 of oil and gas driller MDC Energy LLC and affiliates strongly urged stakeholders Monday to steer clear of “posturing” and start communicating with one another to address ongoing disputes over control of the bankruptcy. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he would sign off on another interim order enabling the debtors to continue using cash collateral until at least mid-January as a potential deal for debtor-in-possession financing is being negotiated. Although the debtors and prepetition lenders reached an agreement on the continued use of cash...

