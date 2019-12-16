Wells Fargo Settles Philly Loan Bias Claims For $10M

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- The city of Philadelphia said Monday it has reached a deal with Wells Fargo Bank to settle the city's claims of discriminating against minorities in its home loans in exchange for $10 million toward city programs to promote homeownership and cleaning up vacant lots. The majority of the settlement funds — about $8.5 million — will go toward programs that provide grants that assist low- and moderate-income homebuyers with down payments and closing costs, with the rest going to programs that help with foreclosure prevention and vacant land improvement. "The city is really happy with this resolution — this is going...

