Calif. Regulators Seize $8.8M In Illegal Marijuana Products

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- California regulators searched 24 unlicensed businesses in recent days, seizing $8.8 million in products and marijuana as part of a crackdown on the state’s illegal cannabis market. California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control served the search warrants on Dec. 10, 11 and 12, the agency said in a release. The searches were a collaboration among different law enforcement groups in different jurisdictions, according to bureau chief Lori Ajax. In addition to the nearly $8.8 million in marijuana and related products it collected, the bureau confiscated nearly 10,000 illegal THC vape pens and $130,000 in cash. The busts come as the bureau is...

