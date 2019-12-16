Pillsbury Adds Ex-IRS Atty To Executive Compensation Group

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:49 PM EST) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP added a former Internal Revenue Service Office of Chief Counsel attorney and Cooley LLP special counsel to its executive compensation and benefits group as a partner on Monday. Keith Ranta, who counsels public and private companies on how to craft their equity plans and comply with the Internal Revenue Code on matters like nonqualified deferred compensation and other benefits tax matters, joined Pillsbury on Monday after spending four years at Cooley. He will work in the firm's Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia offices. Ranta told Law360 on Monday that his decision to make the move was...

