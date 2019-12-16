Prince Lobel, Cannabis Boutique Team Up For Maine Market

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:23 PM EST) -- Boston’s Prince Lobel Tye LLP and boutique cannabis law firm Cohen Law Maine on Monday announced a partnership to serve clients in Maine's nascent recreational marijuana industry, which kicked off this month after a multiyear implementation slog. The firms will remain separate entities but work closely and cross-sell each other’s services, allowing Cohen Law founding partners Andy Cohen and Jill Polster to connect clients in their growing portfolio with Prince Lobel’s 85-strong team of attorneys and 10-member cannabis practice group, according to the firms. “We have clients on our end who are looking to expand their footprint, and we also have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS