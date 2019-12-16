Cleary, Skadden Use Reverse Morris Trust To Forge $45B Co.

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb and Skadden are helming a complicated tie-up of fragrance giant IFF and DuPont’s nutrition and biosciences business, setting the stage to create a $45.4 billion industry behemoth using the relatively uncommon and tax-favorable reverse Morris trust structure. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, which is advising International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., told Law360 Monday the firm embraces the opportunity to bring so many different areas of expertise to the table for its long-time client, ranging from public company M&A experts to tax and financing professionals. The transaction will see IFF join forces with DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Nutrition &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS