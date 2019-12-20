Health Hires: Goodwin, Manatt, Garfunkel Wild

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 12:07 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP nabbed a life sciences pro with a doctorate in molecular biology, Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has hired the former CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System to serve as the firm's national adviser and Garfunkel Wild PC has hired a former Pfizer research scientist. Here is Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Goodwin Procter LLP Kris Bieker Kristina "Kris" Bieker has joined Goodwin's life sciences practice as a partner in Boston after spending two years as a partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Bieker helps biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS