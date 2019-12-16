RiverPay Says Rival's Trade Secrets Case Not On Firm Ground

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- China-based mobile payment processor RiverPay asked a California federal judge on Sunday to find in its favor in a trade secrets dispute with rival Citcon, saying Citcon's case was bereft of any actionable claims. RiverPay Inc. wants U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins to find that Citcon USA LLC has not offered the jury any evidence that the source code at the center of the feud qualifies as a trade secret or was ever owned by Citcon in the first place. "Without a cognizable trade secret or proof of ownership, no reasonable jury could find in plaintiff's favor," RiverPay said. "Further,...

