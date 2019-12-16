'This Profession Doesn't Need You,' Judge Tells Profane Atty

Law360, Los Angeles (December 16, 2019, 10:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge laid into a Culver City attorney in court Monday and said the lawyer should be kicked out of the profession for sending opposing counsel profanity-laced, threatening emails demanding Allstate settle an insurance coverage suit. The packed hearing in downtown Los Angeles started at 1:30 p.m. with no sign of the attorney in question, Christopher G. Hook of the Law Offices of Christopher G. Hook, so U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II instead turned to Hook’s clients, Alan Baker and his wife Linda B. Oliver. Baker and Oliver indicated they didn’t know their attorney had been threatening Allstate...

