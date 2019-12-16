Susman Godfrey Surpasses Milbank Associate Bonus Scale

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey LLP on Monday announced an associate bonus scale that once again exceeds the market standard, offering bonuses more than double those at other BigLaw firms this year. Susman Godfrey associates who graduated from law school in 2017 could come away with bonuses of $115,000, while its most senior associates could see $235,000, according to a statement from the firm. Last year, the firm's scale also topped out at $235,000, while most other firms have consistently offered $100,000 to senior associates. More than 20% of Susman Godfrey associates see a total compensation of at least $500,000 for 2019, the firm said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS