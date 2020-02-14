Gov't Contracts Group Of The Year: Constantine Cannon

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- Constantine Cannon LLP represented whistleblowers in several high-profile recent cases including the first-ever cybersecurity-related False Claims Act settlement and the largest-ever antitrust-related whistleblower recovery, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2019 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. Founded primarily as a plaintiffs-side antitrust firm, the firm branched out with a whistleblower practice roughly eight years ago, and now has two dozen whistleblower attorneys spread across offices on both coasts, making it the largest such practice in the U.S. It's also the only one with an international presence, with a U.K. office as well, London-based partner Mary Inman said. That gives...

