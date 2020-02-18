Gov't Contracts Group Of The Year: Covington

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP successfully defeated bid protests challenging multibillion-dollar contracts awarded to UnitedHealth and its subsidiary last year, securing it a spot as one of Law360’s 2019 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. The firm’s government contracts group handles mergers and acquisitions, bid protests, litigation defense and internal investigations. The group has 45 attorneys who work exclusively on government contracts and 15 attorneys from other practice groups who regularly work with them, according to Frederic Levy, a partner and co-chair of the firm’s government contracts group. The attorneys are located in Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; London; and Frankfurt, Germany....

