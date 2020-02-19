Gov't Contracts Group Of The Year: Crowell & Moring

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP’s broad scope of work, including representing Amazon in a prominent dispute over a Pentagon cloud contract and helping United Airlines secure a precedential False Claims Act victory, have earned the firm a place among Law360's 2019 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. With 100 attorneys who contribute to government contracts matters, more than 60 of whom work exclusively within the practice and most of whom are located in Washington, D.C., Crowell & Moring’s government contracts practice is “really at the center of the firm,” group co-Chair Dan Forman said. The group is also “diverse at all levels” and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS